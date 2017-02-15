MANATEE COUNTY – When the O’s come to town they don’t spend all their time on the baseball diamond. The team looks forward to playing some golf, but more importantly, helping out the Miracle League of Manasota.

“All you have to do is go out to one of these fields or just see the impact it has on our neighbors here in Sarasota, it’s special. It’s a very easy sell to our players. They actually wish we could do it more times,” says Orioles Manager Buck Showalter.

It’s the 7th Annual OriolesREACH Birdland Golf Classic and with the past 6, they’ve raised collectively more than $200,000. This year is no different.

“Our goal this year is to net 50. So, I think last year we were just under that so hopefully we’re going to beat it,” says Birdland Golf Classic Chairman Max Levine.

2013 and 2015 MLB home run leader Chris Davis says nothing beats getting out on the golf course with community members and teammates. Also, nothing beats beating your buddies.

“We can’t do anything without competing so it’s fun to see who can play a little bit and who’s not very good. I’m sure there will be some trash talking,” says Davis.

It’s truly amazing the impact one nice, fun day on the golf course can have on so many deserving individuals.

“This is our flagship event. The bread and butter for the Miracle League of Manasota. The money we raise here today alone will operate our league for a full calendar year,” says Levine.