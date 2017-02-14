BRADENTON — Pirates pitchers and catchers hit the fields Tuesday for their first official workout of 2017 spring training. Pittsburgh is hoping last year’s setback is just that. Already in a competitive NL Central that features the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs and the always formidable St. Louis Cardinals, the Buccos will be relying on their pitching staff to stay intact.

Last year, that did not occur. In fact for the first time since 1903, 4 starting pitchers in the Pirates organization made their MLB debut in 2016. Gerrit Cole and Ivan Nova return to the rotation, with Jameson Taillon, who stepped up in a big way with the best earned run average (ERA) of all Pittsburgh starters last year. The back end of the rotation is up for grabs and will be decided in camp.

The Pirates do have Francisco Cervelli giving the signals behind the plate to help the pitchers out. Cervelli enters is making his 10th MLB season, 3rd with the Pirates, and provides plenty of experience that should help immensely.