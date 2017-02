PUNTA GORDA – The Punta Gorda Airport launches a therapy dog program.

Punta Gorda Airport is one of about 20 airports throughout the country that has partnered with volunteer therapy dogs as a way to ease travelers stress.

Therapy K9’s of Southwest Florida – Charlotte County are trained to comfort people in high-stress situations such as hospitals, courtrooms and nursing homes and now airports.

They will now be greeting travelers getting ready to catch flights.