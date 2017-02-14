SARASOTA COUNTY – “What is remarkable and undeniable about Lillian Hellman, is that she wrote major plays when most women’s theatrical voices, were silenced,” says Director Frank Galati.

Silenced no more says the Asolo Theatre as they prepare to put on the 20th century American classic, “The Little Foxes.”

“It’s a look at one particular family in the grip of the economic forces we now understand to be those that have shaped America,” says Asolo Rep’s Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards.

And the man shaping this play is Sarasota resident and Tony Award winner Frank Galati. This will be the seventh Asolo Theatre production Galati will direct and this one is a little more special.

“He read this play, and was like immediately, we have to do this. That’s rare for him,” says Edwards.

Hellman lived in a time when female playwrights were not respected for their work. So, ironically, vital characters of the play are women and give the audience no choice but to relate.

“What they’ve done with these women is insist that we find ourselves in them, you don’t have to be a woman to identify with Billie, or even to identify with Regina,” says Edwards.

It’s a powerful play with struggle and greed at the forefront. But also a direct reminder of the world we live in.

“Those pages are the only wall against which to throw the future or measure the past,” says Galati.

“The Little Foxes,” opens on March 17th.