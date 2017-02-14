SARASOTA COUNTY – “What is remarkable and undeniable about Lillian Hellman, is that she wrote major plays when most women’s theatrical voices, were silenced,” says Director Frank Galati.

Silenced no more says the Asolo Theatre as they prepare to put on the 20th century American classic, “The Little Foxes.”

“It’s a look at one particular family in the grip of the economic forces we now understand to be those that have shaped America,” says Asolo Rep’s Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards.

And the man shaping this play is Sarasota resident and Tony Award winner Frank Galati. This will be the seventh Asolo Theatre production Galati will direct and this one is a little more special.

“He read this play, and was like immediately, we have to do this. That’s rare for him,” says Edwards.

Hellman lived in a time when female playwrights were not respected for their work. So, ironically, vital characters of the play are women and give the audience no choice but to relate.

“What they’ve done with these women is insist that we find ourselves in them, you don’t have to be a woman to identify with Billie, or even to identify with Regina,” says Edwards.

It’s a powerful play with struggle and greed at the forefront. But also a direct reminder of the world we live in.

“Those pages are the only wall against which to throw the future or measure the past,” says Galati.

“The Little Foxes,” opens on March 17th.

SHARE
Previous articleElementary Students Work at Pine View Post Office
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.