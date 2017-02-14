SARASOTA COUNTY- The Sarasota County Superintendent had a special Valentine’s Day today at the office.
Lori White got a whole lot of love at her “We Love Lori” party in honor of her retirement this month.
District Spokesperson Scott Ferguson says White would have never wanted all the attention, but the school district had to do something special.
White was a student at Sarasota’s Alta Vista Elementary and Pine View.
After college she served Sarasota schools in many roles before being sworn in as Superintendent in 2008.
A SNN crew asked her what’s the one thing she’ll miss the most…
White says she’s going to volunteer for the school district in her retirement.

SHARE
Previous articleBybee Attorney Withdraws From Case
Next articleFree wheelchairs up for grabs Wednesday on the Suncoast
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.