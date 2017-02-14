SARASOTA COUNTY- The Sarasota County Superintendent had a special Valentine’s Day today at the office.
Lori White got a whole lot of love at her “We Love Lori” party in honor of her retirement this month.
District Spokesperson Scott Ferguson says White would have never wanted all the attention, but the school district had to do something special.
White was a student at Sarasota’s Alta Vista Elementary and Pine View.
After college she served Sarasota schools in many roles before being sworn in as Superintendent in 2008.
A SNN crew asked her what’s the one thing she’ll miss the most…
White says she’s going to volunteer for the school district in her retirement.
