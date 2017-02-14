MANATEE COUNTY- A Suncoast company is giving away free wheelchairs Wednesday for residents in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
The Suncoast Center for Independent Living has brand new wheelchairs at their location off 17th Street in the Winn Dixie shopping center.
The giveaway is from 1 till 5 Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone needing a new wheelchair free of cost will need proof of disability, proof of residency and meet income requirements.
The Wheelchair Foundation partnered with the Suncoast Center to make sure 100 wheelchairs go to a deserving home.
Executive Director Michael Fluker says it’s the first time in our area this many wheelchairs are up for grabs.
MANATEE COUNTY- A Suncoast company is giving away free wheelchairs Wednesday for residents in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.