SARASOTA – Former Mexican President Felipe Calderon is set to speak next at the Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series.

Kofi Annan was supposed to give the talk next month but cancelled, so Calderon will take his place.

Calderon was president from 2006-12 and recently made headlines for criticizing President Donald Trump’s plans to construct a wall along the border.

The Former Mexico President will speak March 22 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Tickets for Annan’s talk will be accepted at the Calderon lecture.

For more information on tickets, call 941-309-5100 or visit rclassociation.org.