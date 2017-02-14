OSPREY- for the past 13 years, about 500 Pine View elementary students had to fill out applications and even get three non-parents as references to score the job they wanted at the annual Valentine’s day post office.

Jobs ranged from sorters to mail carriers and students from from 2nd to 5th were part of the festivities.

Pine View 4th grade teacher, Amanda Simon, started this annual post office as a way to bring smiles to other students and also teach students at a young age that team work is the key to success.

4th grade student, Gigi Mattison says, she looks forward to this Valentine’s post office day because it’s fun and she loves playing a key role in delivering the mail.

Gigi applied to once again be a mail carrier and is glad she’s able to do the same job again this year.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
