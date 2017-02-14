Former deputy Frank Bybee, who is under investigation for attempted murder, is going to have to find a new lawyer

The Herald-Tribune reports that Bradenton Attorney Charles Britt has filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

He submitted the request to Sarasota County 12th Circuit Court on February Tenth and a hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. March 3rd to consider the motion.

In the statement, the Attorney said “facts and circumstances have recently arisen that have caused a conflict of interest” in the case. He said he can no longer effectively represent the defendant. Bybee has not retained another lawyer, according to the motion.

Bybee has 20 charges against him, including attempted murder, exploitation of the elderly, burglary, 14 counts of fraud, and three counts of computer crimes endangering human life.

The sheriff’s office also conducting an internal affairs investigation into Bybee, accusing him of conduct unbecoming and conformance with laws and moral character.

Deputies interviewed the woman at the center of that investigation.

The internal affairs problem centered around allegations of sexual favors, money and gifts beings exchanged.