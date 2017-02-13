SARASOTA – Two roundabouts are coming to downtown Sarasota this year.

The two-lane roundabouts will replace intersections with traffic lights on US 41 at 10th and 14th streets, and are the first of at least 16 roundabouts planned throughout the city over the next six years.

Last week, the City Commission unanimously approved a series of agreements regarding city funding for the plans.

Design of the approximately $8 million project is nearly finished, and the Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to seek bids for construction this spring and summer, according to city documents.

Construction is expected to begin this fall.