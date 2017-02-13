BRADENTON – The Florida Highway Patrol is launching the month–long campaign “Stay at the Scene” to help reduce the number of hit and run crashes.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports 94,000 hit and run accidents in 2015 statewide. Last year, that number jumped to 99,004. “Because we are in Florida you must remember we have more pedestrians, more people on bicycles, more people walking because we live in a beautiful community,” says State Trooper Kenn Watson.

Watson says the increase is likely because of weather, a boost in population, and the people behind the wheel. He says it’s not so much the older drivers, but the younger drivers in their 20’s and 30’s who tend to leave the scene.

FHP’s program “Stay at the Scene” hopes to educate drivers on their responsibilities, and the consequences of leaving the scene. “We understand no one is perfect, we understand people make mistakes, the issue here is doing an additional mistake by leaving the scene,” warns Watson.

Leaving the scene can get you a one-way ticket to jail. If someone dies at the scene it’s a felony of the first degree, a fine of $10,000 and 30 years in prison.

“Please stay on the scene, try to help the people that have been involved in the crash, and then as soon as law enforcement gets there you want to be as helpful as possible,” says Watson.

If you are involved in, or see an accident, do what you can to help law enforcement. “Everybody who was involved in the crash, their health is first,” says Watson. “Secondary that’s when you want to start gathering information, if you can take photographs that would be great.”

And remember: keep your hands on the wheel, your eyes on the road, and don’t text and drive. “Do the right thing, do the right thing now and then you never have anything to worry about,” says Watson.