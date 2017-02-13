SARASOTA — The Baltimore Orioles officially began spring training Monday to begin their 2017 season. Despite another productive year, their 2016 season ended abruptly, falling to the Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card game. Baltimore is depending the tweaks made in the offseason can help bolster an already solid core group of players to reach the ultimate goal of a world championship. SNN Sports Anchor Trevor DeGroot spoke with Orioles manager Buck Showalter in an exclusive interview, discussing season preparations, how the World Baseball Classic changes his approach and why being competitive is simply no longer good enough.