SARASOTA – School choice applications will start being accepted today.

Under a new state law, parents and guardians of students residing anywhere in the state of Florida are now able to apply for their children to attend a public school outside their regular attendance zone.

The controlled open enrollment is commonly known as school choice, and again its open starting today.

Sarasota County schools will accept applications now through March 20th and for a complete list of schools open to school choice go to SarasotaCountySchools.net