MYAKKA CITY – Some gorgeous drone video of this weekend’s Boots and Barbecue Bash. It was a Polo Match
to benefit Bioscent K–9, a non–profit working to connect the amazing nose of man’s best friend with
non–invasive cancer screening and other life threatening diseases in the human body. The matches were
held at Pomello Polo Club, in Myakka City. Later this week SNN will have a story on this breakthrough
research being conducted right here on the Suncoast. But for now, we take in the beauty of this video
shot by local photographer, Eric Nalpas. Thanks for sending it in.