SARASOTA – A moped driver is in critical condition after a weekend accident.

The Sarasota Police Department said a BMW traveling southbound was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Ringling Boulevard when it struck a man on a moped in the intersection at Orange Avenue.

The man driving the moped had been traveling northbound on Orange.

He was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation, but drugs and alcohol have been ruled out.