SARASOTA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL- The Circus Sarasota fall is a tragic event, or in medical terms, a mass casualty. So how did the trauma unit workers at Sarasota Memorial handle several trauma alerts at once?
Lots of practice.
The trauma unit goes through mass casualty drills and disaster drills throughout the year.
They practice with the Sarasota Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the fire departments and other first responders.
Sarasota Memorial’s Chief of Public Safety Mickey Watson says it’s the relationship with other agencies that gets the job done in the trauma unit.
