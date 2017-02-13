SARASOTA – Academy Award winner Geena Davis is one of the most respected female actors in Hollywood. A lot of respect stemming from her resilient advocacy for women in media. Something that started when she would watch television with her daughter.

“It occurred to me that we are helping to instill unconscious gender bias if there are profoundly fewer female characters and they only take up half and if they don’t do half of the interesting and important things,” says Geena Davis.

Davis mentions her archery background, a skill that almost landed her a spot on the 2000 U.S. Olympic team, and how movies involving the sport sparked an increase in female participation.

“What happened in 2012? The Hunger Games and Brave, both in the same year, both lead female characters playing archery. Then girls saw it and said, I can do archery, I want to do that, I saw someone do it, it seems really cool,” says Davis.

Davis knows a little bit about inspiration from her role in a League Of Their Own. A film still prevalent today, that a women’s sport museum is in the works on the Suncoast, based around those ladies who kept baseball alive during World War II.

“I still have the same number of women and girls recognize me from that movie and talk to me about it, as I did when it first came out,” says Davis.

With her past work and many initiatives, Davis is determined to exemplify how important gender equality is in the media, and everywhere.

“I think the best tool to conquer it is awareness. To just realize that, that’s possible. If that’s possible, what conscious steps can we take to combat that,” says Davis.