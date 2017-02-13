Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA – Academy Award winner Geena Davis is one of the most respected female actors in Hollywood. A lot of respect stemming from her resilient advocacy for women in media. Something that started when she would watch television with her daughter.

“It occurred to me that we are helping to instill unconscious gender bias if there are profoundly fewer female characters and they only take up half and if they don’t do half of the interesting and important things,” says Geena Davis.

Davis mentions her archery background, a skill that almost landed her a spot on the 2000 U.S. Olympic team, and how movies involving the sport sparked an increase in female participation.

“What happened in 2012? The Hunger Games and Brave, both in the same year, both lead female characters playing archery. Then girls saw it and said, I can do archery, I want to do that, I saw someone do it, it seems really cool,” says Davis.

Davis knows a little bit about inspiration from her role in a League Of Their Own. A film still prevalent today, that a women’s sport museum is in the works on the Suncoast, based around those ladies who kept baseball alive during World War II.

“I still have the same number of women and girls recognize me from that movie and talk to me about it, as I did when it first came out,” says Davis.

With her past work and many initiatives, Davis is determined to exemplify how important gender equality is in the media, and everywhere.

“I think the best tool to conquer it is awareness. To just realize that, that’s possible. If that’s possible, what conscious steps can we take to combat that,” says Davis.

SHARE
Previous article5 Rescued from sinking boat
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.