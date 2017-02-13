BRADENTON – Council’s is reopening this week.

Bradenton’s beloved burger joint will welcome customers for lunch and dinner again starting Tuesday.

When Council’s Bradenton Recreation closed in November it ended a 90 year-run of business, 80 years owned and operated by the Smith family.

But Sandi Wagner, and her business partner, Kimberly Duffy, owners of the Toasted Mango Cafes in Sarasota, were fans and purchased the restaurant.

According to the herald tribune, the new owners also want to reemphasize the billiards action at Council’s Bradenton Recreation and start holding pool tournaments while also adding darts and possibly arcade games.

For now, though, lovers of delicious burgers, ice-cold beers and a cozy, pool hall setting have the perfect spot to spend Valentine’s Day which is re-opening day.