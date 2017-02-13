MANATEE-three good samaritans helped a Manatee County deputy save five people including a two–month old baby from a sinking boat.

On Friday, a 911 call came in around 11 o’clock Friday night about a boat sinking.

The deputy fearing the FWC, SeaTow and the Coast Guard were not going to make it to the boat before it sinks. Went to the Regatta Point Marina and recruited help from three citizens, boat owner Joseph Knoll, Summer Gill, and Robert Ferguson who drove the boat.

Within minutes all aboard the sinking boat including a two month old, were rescued.

According to the incident report, nobody was injured and there were no violations other than the boaters failed to put the drain plug back on the boat before launching it.

