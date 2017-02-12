VENICE – Fire trucks and barbecue entertain and feed folks along the Suncoast this weekend. The Venice Firefighters Benevolent Chicken Barbecue and Family Fun Day kicked off its annual event.

Dozens feasted on and enjoyed rotisserie chicken and barbecue pork plates, all alongside a 1926 firetruck named ‘Old Betsy.’

Proceeds go to the Venice Firefighters Benevolent Fund, which is a nonprofit organization that helps those in need in southwest Florida.

T-shirts and raffle tickets were up for sale during the event. Treasurer Tammy Short talks about the origins of this annual event.

“And it all started because of a firefighter we had that his son had a serious medical condition crisis. And as a fundraiser to help them, we started our first barbecue and he then took it and took leave for the following years.”

Short says you can expect this event to be back again next year.