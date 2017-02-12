CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A small plane crashes into a wooded area shortly after takeoff.

According to Charlotte County Fire and EMS, the plane went down at 5:35 P.M. Saturday, February 11th.

Officials say the lightweight aircraft piloted by an unidentified 60-year-old man took off from the Punta Gorda Airport.

First responders found the plane in the trees with only one person on board. He was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The FAA a has been notified and the cause of the crash is under investigation.