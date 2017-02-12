MANATEE COUNTY – The Sarasota–Bradenton area is rich in Greek heritage and one place is celebrating.

The Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church hosted its annual Greek Glendi a Greek festival in Bradenton.

Hundreds showed up to eat gyros, drink wine, dance, and there was a raffle to win a new Mercedes. Kids had an inflatable playground to enjoy and Greek music filled the air.

Proceeds from this event went to Mothers helping Mothers and they raised $4,000. President Tom Balos gives praise and thanks to everyone involved.