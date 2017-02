CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A Port Charlotte man dies in a single-vehicle accident. A Florida Highway Patrol report says it happened Saturday, February 11th, just before 6 P.M.

Twenty-nine-year-old Charles Sorrentino was driving south on Orlando Boulevard. Troopers say when he tried to turn east onto Hammond Avenue, he lost control of his car, colliding with a fence.

Emergency responders transported Sorrentino to Bayfront Health in Port Charlotte where he was pronounced dead.