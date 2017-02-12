SARASOTA – Tucked away inside the Ringling is an exhibit called Pathless Woods. This immersive installation opened in November and there’s only a few more months to experience it. And it’s not woods in the sense of trees and nature… the exhibit is made entirely out of nothing but ribbons.

Colors, lights and hypnotic music mesmerize the traveler inside the Pathless Woods, an array of dangling ribbons untouched until the traveler steps inside and disappears. It’s a piece of art meant to be immersive, engaging with all of the senses.

The piece comes from artist Anne Patterson. She has a condition where she is able to associate color with sound. This piece is meant to give visitors that same experience.

“I think when you go into this space, you have an intuition as far as where you want to go and there’s not really a right or wrong way to move through it.”

Fourteen different colored ribbons… 740 hours of labor in a 1,500 square foot room… in all, 24 miles of ribbon.

“Anne actually carefully arranged each strand of ribbon so there’s a sense to the color and the color kind of progresses around the piece.”

Public relations manager at the Ringling, Alice Murphy, notices just about everyone comes out smiling.

“I think it kind of envelopes you and takes you to a different place which is great in today’s world to kind of have this experience that’s so removed from everything else.”

A place filled with only the sound of music, footsteps and the rustling of ribbons… you’re meant to get lost inside the Pathless Woods.

Pathless Woods is in the Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Gallery of Contemporary Art at the Ringling.

On March 2nd, Brooklyn-based violinist and violist Charly and Margaux will play original music inside the exhibit.