SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota deputies arrest a duo on felony drug charges after they sold cocaine to undercover detectives.

According to an SCSO report, the investigation started in January when detectives bought cocaine from 39-year-old Michael Byrd at his home in the 4900 Block of Nutmeg Avenue in Sarasota.

The report says just days later, 25-year-old Ashley Polk sold detectives cocaine in Byrd’s absence.

On Thursday, February 9th, detectives executed arrest warrants for the two as well as a search warrant of Byrd’s home which turned up a piece of rock cocaine and 465 grams of marijuana.

Both were released on bond.