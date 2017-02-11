SARASOTA COUNTY – The United States Adult Baseball League kicked off its second annual spring training classic at the Buck O’Neil Complex in Sarasota.

Dozens were in attendance to watch six different amateur baseball teams square off against each other.

This league also plays in Myrtle Beach South Carolina and Maryland.

They partner with the Baltimore Orioles who provide them with locker room facilities and catered lunch in between games.

League President Mike Darnell says a former professional player was in attendance.