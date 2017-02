SARASOTA COUNTY – Officials in Sarasota are making sure hazardous materials are being properly disposed of.

The City of Sarasota and Sarasota County Hazardous Waste held an event at Payne Park to help raise awareness about hazardous materials.

Dozens stopped by to throw away paint products, plastics, fertilizers, and much more.

Sarasota County Hazardous Waste Manager Oland Stokes says separating these materials is vital to the community.