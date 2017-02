SARASOTA COUNTY – Reptiles are taking over Sarasota.

The 2017 Sarasota Reptile and Exotic Animal Show was Saturday at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds Potter Building.

Dozens showed up to see snakes, dragon lizards, gators, and other reptilian creatures.

There was even a live presentation every hour showing visitors how to properly handle these animals.

Event Coordinator Skip Peel says there are also other reptiles used for different purposes.