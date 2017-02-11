NORTH PORT – A well known Heron Creek Middle School teacher is dead after a possible murder-suicide attempt.

A North Port P.D. report says police responded to the 4200 block of Doblins Eoad at 12:23 A.M. Saturday, February 11th, in reference to a shooting. Police say they found 46-year-old Holly Fisher dead on scene. They also found her husband, 46-year-old Jason Fisher with gunshot wounds to the hand and chest.

Early investigation indicates the middle school teacher took her own life after firing at her husband. Police say Jason Fisher is recovering at a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. The Sarasota County School district will have grief counselors available for students and staff Monday morning.