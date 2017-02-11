MANATEE COUNTY – Three good Samaritans helped a Manatee County deputy save five people including a two-month old baby from a sinking boat.

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report says the 911 call came in around 11 P.M. Friday, February P.M.

Potential rescue boats were far from the scene. So instead, a deputy went to the Regatta Point Marina, recruiting help from three citizens including 32-year-old boat owner Joseph Knoll, Summer Gill and Robert Ferguson.

The four found the boat about to be overtaken by the Manatee River water line.

Gill and Knoll helped pull the baby and two women to safety while the deputy helped bail water out of the boat until Sea Tow, FWC and the Coast Guard arrived just minutes later.

The MCSO says it sincerely appreciates the help of the three good Samaritans. Deputies say without their assistance, the outcome likely would have been different.