SARASOTA – A deadly four-vehicle crash shut down a popular Suncoast roadway early Saturday, February 11th.

A Florida Highway Patrol report says it happened at 4:30 A.M. in the 3300 Block of University Parkway. A Ford Mustang driven by 20-year-old Katarina Hoffman was driving eastbound on University. For unknown reasons, troopers say Hoffman lost control of her car, crossed the median and collided with three vehicles heading westbound.

EMS pronounced Hoffman dead at the scene. None of the other people involved in the crash were injured.

The investigation continues.