PALMETTO – The Silver Edition of Cirque Italia, a traveling water circus, is on the Suncoast this weekend. If you happen to be in Palmetto, you definitely don’t want to miss it.

The Ferrari Sisters are just one part of Cirque Italia. They’re nicknamed the Aquatic Birds of Paradise… and for good reason. They look lighter than air as they fly above an awestruck crowd inside a ring of water. And it’s the water itself that sets Cirque Italia apart from other traveling circuses.

Nathan Guynn with Cirque Italia says performers entertain with shooting fountains and the illusion of rain… alongside a 3,500 gallon water tank.

“And it basically surrounds the performances, performers, and it adds to their performance.”

All under the white and blue big top… a European-style circus immersing the crowd with intriguing performances…

“We have all human performances, so no animals in our performance. We do have a mermaid and dinosaur which kind of adds to our uniqueness, so we’re definitely in that European Cirque-style show so a variety of acts and performances.”

Not to mention contortionists, high performance BMX, roller skating and of course aerialists like the Ferrari Sisters.

While ticket sales are down for competing circuses, Gyunn says Cirque Italia is growing.

“We actually added a second show this year so we’re going up and growing if anything.”

Circus running five years with no plans to stop. It’s the first official traveling water circus in the country with no end in sight. It’s a one of a kind production embracing the element of water, created with the goal to modernize the performing arts and circus industry.

It’s no wonder it’s called an aquatic spectacular.

You can find show times and upcoming tour dates here.