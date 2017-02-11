SARASOTA COUNTY – In Sarasota County, a Venice bicyclist is left with serious injuries.

A Florida Highway Patrol report says it happened Friday, February 10th, at the intersection of Center Road and Venice East Boulevard.

Sixty-seven-year-old bicyclist Daniel Jeef was heading westbound in the crosswalk. That’s when 82-year-old driver Laurence Armour failed to stop, striking Keef and violating his right of way.

The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers charged the driver with failure to yield at an intersection with a traffic control device.