SARASOTA COUNTY – Downtown Sarasota is flooded with art this weekend.

This year is the 29th annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts.

Thousands filled Main Street to check out the booths filled with whimsical clocks, frame paintings, hand–crafted bamboo plant hangers, and much more.

Vendors come from all over the country to show their exquisite talent.

Craft Bamboo Maker Dan Schafer says making his bamboo pieces are a homegrown and a timely process.