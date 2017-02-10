SARASOTA – The Sarasota Film Festival is almost ready for its close-up.

The 19th annual festival will announce its lineup March 13th.

In January the festival staff attended Sundance Film Festival in Utah, and some of those films could make their way into Sarasota Film Festival’s programming.

According to the herald tribune, organizers are also busy setting up non-screening events, such as talks on topics including environmentalism and sports.

Though the festival has hosted movie stars in the past, the Sarasota Film Festival stands out as very filmmaker-friendly, bringing out a large number of directors and drawing large audiences for them, and could see the same again this year.

Get ready, the Sarasota Film Festival runs March 31st to April 9th.