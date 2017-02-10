McKechnie Field, the longtime spring training home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is now LECOM Park, according to a press release from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Pirates and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, also known as LECOM, annouced the name change today in a joint press conference from LECOM Park.
LECOM is the nation’s largest medical college and, with campuses in Erie and Greensburg, Pa., as well as Bradenton, Fla.
LECOM Park is our organization’s southern home and we are proud to announce this agreement with a respected and established brand that has roots in Western Pennsylvania and has quickly become a leader in education in the Bradenton area,” said Pirates President Frank Coonelly. “LECOM shares our mission to help develop young people into highly trained professionals so that they can pursue their dreams. LECOM also shares our commitment to community and we look forward to partnering with LECOM to continue to invest in improving the lives of others in our Bradenton community.
In addition, the Pirates announced the recently constructed home clubhouse at LECOM Park will now be known as the Bill McKechnie Home Clubhouse to continue to recognize and honor the Pittsburgh-area native, former Bradenton resident and Hall of Fame manager Bill McKechnie. In 2015, the Pirates opened the newly renovated one-story 22,500 square foot clubhouse as part of a major capital improvement project to LECOM Park.
Bradenton and LECOM Park has hosted Pirates spring training every year since 1969.
