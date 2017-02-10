McKechnie Field, the longtime spring training home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is now LECOM Park, according to a press release from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, also known as LECOM, annouced the name change today in a joint press conference from LECOM Park.

LECOM is the nation’s largest medical college and, with campuses in Erie and Greensburg, Pa., as well as Bradenton, Fla.