Last June, a fire at the popular restaurant and live music venue, J.R.’s Old Packinghouse Café forced them to close their doors, but next week they plan to re-OPEN.

Tables and Chairs were being moved into the newly renovated Cafe.

Friends and family were helping set the restaurant back up, as people driving by were stopping to ask when the restaurant would be re-opened.

Owner J.R. Garraus says with the help of community support, he was able to complete construction and pass all inspections.

Garraus says they are planning to re-open Wednesday and are scheduling live music for the week. He hopes to see everyone back in the restaurant soon.