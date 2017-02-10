VENICE – The city of Venice is set to purchase a 10-acre site for a public safety complex.

If approved the 10-acre tract off East Venice Avenue will be the site of a new police station.

According to the herald tribune, city manager Ed Lavallee confirmed that a purchase and sale agreement has been executed for $1.85 million, pending approval of the Venice City Council at Tuesday’s meeting.

In January, city staff raised the idea of using a 28-acre section of Pinebrook Park north of Curry Creek as a possible site.

But if the city council gives its blessing Tuesday to the Venice Avenue site then that will be followed by a 30-day notification period, public hearing, and council review.

The hearing and review could happen as soon as the March 14 meeting.