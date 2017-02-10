MANATEE – One of Tampa Bay’s most beloved beach bars is opening a location in Bradenton.

Caddy’s at the Pointe is opening along Bradenton Riverwalk.

It’s replacing the former Tarpon Pointe Grill & Tiki Bar along the Manatee River.

The large tiki hut will still be the focal point along with outdoor, waterfront decks and seating for more than 270 inside and out.

But the newly refurbished interior has Caddy’s merchandise.

The location is the eastern anchor of the Riverwalk, and it’s hoped the new restaurant will open March 7th.