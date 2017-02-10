MANATEE – A Bradenton attorney has thrown his hat in the ring for the District 71 state House seat.

Will Robinson has filed paperwork this week to run for the 2018 election season.

The 41 year old is seeking to replace state Rep. Jim Boyd, who can’t run again because of term limits. Robinson practices real estate law at the Blalock Walters law firm in downtown Bradenton, and the republican sits on the Manatee Chamber of Commerce board of directors and the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Board of Governors, and is also a former chairman of the Manatee Young Professionals.

He could be facing stiff competition in James Buchanan, the son of U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, in a primary contest.

While he has yet to make a decision, Buchanan has said he is seriously considering running for the District 71 as well