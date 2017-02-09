SARASOTA – World of Beer filed a lawsuit to close JDub’s Dub Shack.

JDub’s Dub Shack at UTC closed as a World of Beer tavern last month before rebranding and reopening under the JDub’s name.

According to the herald tribune, the suit names SRQBeer LLC, the entity that owned the local World of Beer franchise and now runs the Dub Shack, along with SRQBeer principals Dean Lambert and Mark Broderick.

World of Beer claims SRQBeer violated several terms of its franchise agreement by not giving World of Beer the right of first refusal to purchase the University Park bar before terminating the franchise agreement, and operating a competitive business after termination and hiring World of Beer employees.

A hearing on the injunction is scheduled for Friday morning in Tampa.