VENICE- Sharky’s on the Pier in Venice, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The independently owned restaurant has been a staple in the Venice beach community for three decades and since the first days but a lot has changed.

Before, there was a bait shop, a bathroom building, a tiny kitchen, an open breezeway and a few picnic tables were on a concrete porch roughly where the Sharky’s dining room is now.

30 years later, Sharky’s on the Pier, is the cornerstone of the three-restaurant Venice Pier Group that includes Fins at Sharky’s and Snook Haven on the Myakka river.

the company employs 300 people and many of them have been there for more than 10 years.

Michele Beauregard’s been at the restaurant for almost 15 years and hopes to reach 20 years.

Beauregard doesn’t plan on leaving the company offers benefits and is a positive environment.

Some of the menu items have changed to keep up with the changing taste of customers and other items like the fish and chips is still made with the original recipe.

You can also find healthier alternatives on their menu which include more grilled options and even gluten free food.

To join in the 30th anniversary celebration, Sharky’s is hosting a celebration from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, with music, prizes and will offer a throwback menu with 1980s pricing at the food truck in the parking lot.