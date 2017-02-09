VENCIE – Sharky’s on the Pier is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Sharky’s is hosting a celebration from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, with music, and prizes, and will offer a throwback menu with 1980s pricing at the food truck in the parking lot.

30 years ago there was a bait shop, a bathroom building, a kitchen and an open breezeway between those two structures that went from the parking lot to the pier.

A few picnic tables were on a concrete porch roughly where Sharky’s dining room is now.

30 years later, Sharky’s on the Pier is the cornerstone of the three-restaurant Venice Pier Group that includes Fins at Sharky’s and Snook Haven on the Myakka River, and employs 300 people.