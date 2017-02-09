SARASOTA – Sarasota County is looking to use a portion of the hotel bed tax to fund the proposed Braves, spring training facility in Northport. SNN’s Samantha Sonner has more on how that tax money will be allocated.

Sarasota County is prepared to bond up to around $22 million-dollars to help fund the proposed Braves Spring Training Facility in Northport, with the Funding coming from the Tourist Development Tax.

Director of Business and Economic Development for Sarasota County Jeff Maultsby says that funding comes from the 5- cent hotel bed tax on overnight guests.

“Those 5 pennies, how they can be used,” Maultsby said. “Are mandated by the state of Florida in state stautes, the fourth and fifth of those are pretty much off-limits for a purpose like this.”

Maultsby says they are planning to re-allocate the funding from the 5 pennies, with only one department being affected- tourism.

“Essentially at the end the essence is,” Maultsby said. “The 10% that was allocated of one penny for Visit Sarasota County promotion will be going away and coming to the stadium as a contribution.”

President of Visit Sarasota County Virginia Haley says the having the Stadium here will help drive Atlanta tourists to the Sarasota Area.

“A very successful tradeoff that will benefit us in the long run for a little bit of immediate pain,” Haley said. “And that is the Atlanta market, which really does not vacation in our area.”

Haley says they are hoping to work a promotion deal into the contract like they have with the Orioles, which allows them to promote Sarasota tourism in the Baltimore and Washington markets year-round.

“We’re able to send messages about Sarasota,” Haley said. “What a great community this is. All of our different vacation opportunities beyond Spring Training, and its moved that area to one of our top visitor origins.”

The reallocation of the funds still needs to be voted on by the Tourist Development Council and the Board of County Commissioners before the plan is approved.

The Tourist Development Council will meet on Thursday February 16th to discuss the plan, and the Board of County Commissioners is expected to vote sometime in April.