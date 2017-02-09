An emotional Nik Wallenda held a press conference this morning in front of the Circus Sarasota tent and shared with those gathered what happened yesterday, after an eight man pyramid high wire walk went terribly wrong.

It was during a rehearsal for the final act of Circus Sarasota ‘Synergy’ Production when tragedy struck when five people fell to the ground.

Nik Wallenda was on the 20 to 25 foot high wire at the time, but he did not fall and has no injuries.

Three patients were taken to Sarasota memorial hospital, another to Blake Medical Center, and a fifth is at Lakewood Ranch Medical center with minor injuries.

The medical director of the trauma department at SMH tells us two patients are in critical condition, another one was brought into surgery.

Wallenda said during the press conference they don’t use a net for practice because it gives performers a false sense of security..also, one of his family members died years ago after bouncing off the net after a fall…

The presser lasted almost an hour and Wallenda said the circus Sarasota “Synergy” show will still open this Friday.

He also said he will perform tonight for a private audience at Circus Sarasota.