SARASOTA – It may be the most anticipated press conference in Sarasota this year. During the hour–long press conference Nik Wallenda spoke with emotion and shock, recalling what happened during Wednesday’s 8 person pyramid accident.

It’s a stunt they’ve been working on for 2 months, and successfully nailed time after time again. But, Wallenda says accidents do happen, and he calls it a miracle from God that their injuries are so small.

“Without question yesterday was the roughest day of my life,” says Wallenda.

As the anchor of the 8 person pyramid, Wallenda remembers watching it fall apart, and watching his sister and aunt plummet to the ground.

“We don’t know yet what happened, there’s thought that my, uh, that somebody might have fainted, we just don’t know,” says Wallenda.

He was one of the lucky three not to fall. As for the other five, doctors are calling their injuries, only broken bones, a miracle. “One of the guys was up over 40 feet high on top of that pyramid and he’ll walk out of the hospital on his own will today,” says Wallenda. “He had three broken toes.”

A fall like this is something circus performers train their entire lives for. “You’re not necessarily trained to fall, but we’re all very athletic,” says Wallenda. “Most of us are very limber and agile and like cats.”

It’s that muscle mass that saved them from any fatalities.

Wallenda says it’s not going to be easy, but he plans to get back on the high wire for the first performance Thursday night to honor his ancestors, and his family and friends injured in the accident. “All along I’ve always said our family, through triumph and tragedy, we’ve continued on,” he says.

It’s what the Wallenda’s did in 1962 when a 7 person pyramid killed two of his uncles and paralyzed another, and it’s what the family will do now. “For my family, for my ancestors, in their honor I will do it and I will succeed,” says Wallenda.

The patient with three broken toes was released from Sarasota Memorial Hospital earlier today. Everyone is expected to make a full recovery and there are no spinal injuries.

As for the show? The first performance will be Thursday night for other performers in the area. Friday night will be the first performance open to the public.

There won’t be an 8 man pyramid, but Wallenda says he’ll be doing a smaller act with his cousin, his wife, and a few others who were involved in the accident. He promises it will still impress and entertain everyone in the audience.