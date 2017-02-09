SARASOTA – Mote Marine has big hopes for a newly rehabbed and released male loggerhead sea turtle.

Sea Salt was released back into the wild off Lido Beach on Feb. 3, but not before scientists fitted him with a small satellite tag so that he can be tracked and studied.

Male sea turtles never return to land like females do, so it’s difficult to study them, but by tracking turtles like Sea Salt, with satellite tags, they can learn more about their behavior in different environmental conditions like red tide, diving depths, and follow their travels.

Before this year, Mote had fitted 125 sea turtles with satellite tags, only five of which were rehabilitated adult males that can be found on seaturtle.org.