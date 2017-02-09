NewsPoliticsSarasotaTop Stories Gun, ammo sales decreasing since election By SNN Newsroom - February 9, 2017 3 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Herald-Tribune writer reflects on Wallenda family News Celebrities tee off at Plantation Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic News Sarasota County Looking To Reallocate Taxes For Proposed Braves Stadium News Deputy arrested after found lying in Bybee case News Sharky’s on the Pier Celebrating 30 Year in Business SARASOTA – SNN’s Grant Boxleitner sat down with Herald-Tribune Gun Writer Lee Williams to talks about reports of gun and ammo sales falling after the election and how the change is affecting businesses on the Suncoast. - Advertisement -POPULAR Would you have hip replacement surgery while you’re awake on the... News February 2, 2017 Engineering course at New College brings out best in students Manatee February 2, 2017 Tom Barwin Named Finalist for Reno Nevada City Manager News February 2, 2017 Joe Kinnan Lawsuit Dismissed Manatee February 2, 2017 Violins of Hope on the Suncoast News February 2, 2017 Stay Connected14,283FansLike5,693FollowersFollow1,030SubscribersSubscribe