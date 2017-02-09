SARASOTA COUNTY – A second Sarasota County deputy has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder investigation of former deputy Frankie Bybee

The Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Carson Lee Plank, a Sheriff’s Office employee for just more than a year, accusing her of lying to detectives during the criminal investigation of Bybee.

During the investigation, Plank was identified as one of the first deputies on scene at the victim’s home on January 12th.

Plank is accused of lying to detectives about her response to the incident and blood evidence that she allegedly photographed. She is also accused of lying about being in contact with Bybee during his suspension.

She is charged with giving false information to law enforcement during an investigation, a misdemeanor.