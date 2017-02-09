NewsSarasotaTop Stories Circus Sarasota Dress Rehearsal By Robert Pandolfino - February 9, 2017 1 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Herald-Tribune writer reflects on Wallenda family News Gun, ammo sales decreasing since election News Celebrities tee off at Plantation Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic News Sarasota County Looking To Reallocate Taxes For Proposed Braves Stadium News Deputy arrested after found lying in Bybee case During a press conference on Thursday, Nik Wallenda spoke about the horrific eight person pyramid that came crashing down a day earlier. And during a dress rehearsal for circus family tonight he took to the stage. SNN’s Samantha Sonner has more. - Advertisement -POPULAR Tom Barwin Named Finalist for Reno Nevada City Manager News February 2, 2017 Joe Kinnan Lawsuit Dismissed Manatee February 2, 2017 Violins of Hope on the Suncoast News February 2, 2017 Feel Good Friday: Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition News February 2, 2017 Local Independent Bookstore Expanding News February 2, 2017 Stay Connected14,284FansLike5,694FollowersFollow1,030SubscribersSubscribe